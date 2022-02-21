Pia Pounds adds her name to the list of many female artistes that have been inspired by former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi.

With “Tupaate”, Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pounds wrote her name in the books of Ugandan hitmakers. She has garnered a such a big following in the last two years.

Even with the fame achieved thus far, she is humble enough to attribute her success to one of the divas that have inspire her a lot.

Through her IG stories a few days ago, Pia noted how much inspiration she has picked from Sheebah Karungi over the years.

Sharing a photo of the self-styled ‘Swagg Mama’, she captioned it with the words “My role model”.

Sheebah is currently not attached to any music label having quite from Jeff Kiwa’s TNS following an alleged row related to money issues.

The debate on whether she can go on to survive without her longtime management wages on but she can use some love and encouragement from her fellow stars.