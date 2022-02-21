Singers Aroma, Banina, and rapper Feffe Bussi gave their best performances for students at Elite High school during the Hi Skool Kiromo over the weekend.

The revamped Ollo Experience Hi Skool Turn Up show and mental health campaign returned this weekend at Elite High School along Entebbe road.

It saw teens and school goers showcase their talents through rap, singing, dancing, miming, poetry among other aspects.

It was indeed a turn up as the youths showed off how they can enjoy the partylife the high school way and vibe to some of the biggest songs and artists.

According to Ollo, this was not the usual high school turn up as the vibe portrayed by the teens was unseen before.

On top of showcasing their modeling amd fashion skills, Feffe Bussi, The Baninas, and Aroma rocked the stage with their sensational performances.

The event also witnessed teens, especially the school leaders, discuss matters on mental health and mindset change alongside their mentors.

The Miss High School at Elite High School was also crowned by the judges team consisting of Siamah Naggy, CEO Tifah, and Pam Malaika.

It was hosted by NBS TV Youth Voice presenter MC Ollo, and co-emceed by MC Abraham Prince.