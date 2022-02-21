Former Team No Sleep soft voiced singer Bakri Matovu is officially off the shelf.

The “18 and Over” singer was introduced by his fiancée Idah to her parents at an invite-only colorful low key ceremony.

During the function, Idah shed tears of joy as she tightly hugged Bakri and her Ssenga upon seeing her dream of getting off the singles radar come true.

The dates for their marital wedding are yet to be communicated but when the details emerge we will keep you posted.

We wish the pair a happy and blissful marriage!