Geosteady has again opened up on his frustrations with ex-lover Prima Kardashi who he accuses of not letting him be the father his kids deserve.

Ndagire Prima a.k.a Prima Kardashi and Geosteady, real name Hassan Kigozi, broke up in 2020 with infidelity, violence, and disrespect cited from either sides.

Their longtime relationship that had lasted over six years had gotten them two beautiful children; Soraya, and Solange Kigozi.

Prima has since moved on into a new relationship with Galaxy FM presenter Mr Henrie just as Geosteady has also moved on with another woman.

Read Also: I broke up with Geosteady for cheating on me with Minaj – Prima Kardashi

During a recent interview, the musician opened up on how the breakup threw him far apart from his children.

He said that he last had time with his daughters about two years ago and Prima has restricted him from accessing them since.

What hurts him the most is that in public, Prima says that she has never denied him the right to see his children yet it’s untrue.

Geosteady said, “I last saw them in December 2020. Sometimes people say good things about themselves publicly and act differently.”

He is, however, hoping that someday he will have access to his daughters again just to give them the father figure that they have for long missed.

“I know I will see them with time. I am focusing on being a rich dad,” he added.