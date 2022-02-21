Singer and actress Hellen Lukoma is confident that her marriage with her husband will last for long because he is not a cheater.

A few days ago, Hellen Lukoma was gifted a brand new Range Rover by his husband Kaka Anwar at a small party attended by friends.

He also gifted her several other materialistic items and expressed how much he loves and adores her.

The couple was later seen sharing PDA, kissing and touching each other affectionately.

Read Also: Hellen Lukoma gifted new Range Rover on Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

All seems well at Black Barbie’s homestead and she is confident things will only get better as the couple continues to grow together.

The actress, fashionista, model, and singer is also confident that their love story can never end in tears as her hubby is a very honest and faithful man.

HL revealed so during an interview on Galaxy FM, noting how Anwar is madly in love with her hence why he keeps showering him with gifts amd lots of love.

She also boasted about how she has reformed into a family woman that no man would want to cheat on.

“I do extraordinary things. He is madly in love with me. That is why he gifts me. He can’t love any other woman because I am one Hellen Lukoma,” she is quoted to have said.

Seems like a strong bond and we love to see it!