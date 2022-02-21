Black Scarf Entertainment youngster Jonathan Ssenabulya a.k.a Ring Rapper Ratata survived a motor accident on Sunday night.

The youngster survived the accident in Naalya along Jinja road as he was traveling back from a show in Jinja.

Fortunately, Ring Rapper and his crew did not get injured. The car in which they were traveling, however, was damaged at the back.

Read Also: Ring Rapper Ratata applauds Fresh Kid for inspiring the young generation in music

Damages were seen on the left side of the bumper and on the left rear tyre according to a photo the rapper shared on social media.

Ring Rapper is thankful to God for saving his life.

I thank God that no one as been injured. I have experienced an accident here in Naalya while coming back from a show performance in Jinja. RingRapper Ratata