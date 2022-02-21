Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School teens expressed their creativity in fashion, music, dance, poetry, and public speaking during last weekend’s Hi Skool Kiromo.

On Sunday 20th February, 2022, the Hi Skool Kiromo happened at Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School.

Poetry, fashion, dance, music, and public speaking were some of the talents that the students decided to showcase and they did it well.

The teens designed outfits from scratch and wore them on the runway as the judges awaited to crown the “Miss High School.”

According to the team of judges team headed by Belle Siamah Naggy, the future is bright for the young creatives.

Music was also on the agenda as some of the students performed their original compositions while others took to stage to showcase their choreographed moves.

The Kapros Teenz also showed too much love to the artists that entertained and empowered them. The artists included Feffe Bussi, Banina, Victor Ruz, Aroma, and Danny B.

A panel discussion was held as Dependable Foundation team leader, Hope, discussed with the school leaders on how to improve their mental health and have a proper mindset change to counter post Covid effects.

The Hi Skool Kiromo is an Ollo experience by the NBS TV Youth Voice host MC Ollo together with Ouma Oresents and Dependable Foundation.

Other emcess on the show included Shakira Ibrahim, Abraham Prince, and Star Elicuts.