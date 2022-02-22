As a young girl growing up, Bad Black dreamt of becoming a lawyer just so she could fight for women going through injustices.

Known widely as a proud sex worker, socialite, businesswoman, and influencer, Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black once had dreams of being a lwayer.

She says that if life had turned out differently, she would be one of the famous lawyers that defend women’s rights.

Through her Facebook account, Bad Black revealed how she was raised by a single mother who experienced injustices and hence the reason why she wanted to grow up and defend women like her.

Unfortunately for her, life did not exactly align with her goals and at 16-years-old, she was already a pregnant.

At 20, Bad Black says she has already turned into a “professional thief” and later a convict at 23-years-old.

According to her, she can no longer achieve her dream since life is “not balancing.”

Being raised by a struggling strong single mother, my dream was to become a lawyer so I can defend women who are going through injustice and counsel those who are depressed and to encourage them. But life started with me at an early age, by 16 years old (I was) already pregnant. By 20 years old, I was a professional thief. By 23 years old, I was already a convict. By 32 years old, am already bruised and strong, proud S.2 dropout. Life is not balancing sometimes. Bad Black