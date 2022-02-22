Bukedde TV’s “Luyimba Lwo” lunch hour host Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe and Bebe Cool’s son, Allan Hendrik Ssali could be having a ‘thing’ going on.

The update comes through after the pair were spotted having a good time over the weekend in the wee hours in Mukono.

When intercepted by the self proclaimed president of entertainment journalists, Josephat Sseguya, the smitten Caroline Marcah revealed that Allan’s figure and height is perfect for husband material.

She made the statement in a low key manner as she did not want to spill more secrets about their bond.

Caroline Marcah has recently been so close to MC Kats and her revelation might leave him nursing a broken heart.