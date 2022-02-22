If you’ve watched Charly na Nina’s visuals for their new song ‘Lavender’, the flexible dancer with purple hair must already have caught your attention. Her name is Dance Mamweta!

Born to a Tanzanian father and Ugandan mother, Careen Mamweta who is popularly known as Dance Mamweta, is a popular dancer who has worked with so many prominent artists across the region.

Eddy Kenzo, Vinka, Sheebah, Beenie Gunter,John Blaq, Recho Rey, Fik Fameica, among many others have featured her in their music videos on top of the several other international acts for whom she has done social media challenges.

In their latest project, Rwandan music duo Charly na Nina secured the choreography services of Mamweta. In a chat with Mbu.ug, Mamweta told us about what a friendly and welcoming duo the Rwandan divas are.

Charly na Nina

“They (Charly na Nina) are really friendly and welcoming. Their teamwork and communication is also good. Working with them and the entire production team of Swangz Avenue was a smooth ride,” Mamweta said.

She remembers being contacted by Swangz Avenue video director Marvin Musoke who alerted her about the opportunity to work with the Owooma singers on a new project.

“Marvin Musoke sent my profile to Charly na Nina to checkout my work and what I do. They appreciated it and decided to work with me. So Marvin contacted my manager and told her about the project. He sent us the song and the concept of the video,” the smiley Mamweta recounts.

Mamweta says that when she listened to the song, she loved it and decided to fuse Kinyarwanda with some urban touch. She is happy that people have given it a positive reception.

The ever-jolly dancer describes the experience as “a beautiful challenge” that she really needed as she had to think outside the box to come up with work that the duo would appreciate.

“When I listened to it, it was a different feel and vibe in Kinyarwanda and French. I immediately fell in love with it because I love French so I choreographed the video, the dance moves. I fused Kinyarwanda with the urban touch and they absolutely loved it. It was a beautiful challenge,” Mamweta told MBU.

She is also grateful for the experience because it has helped spread her wings beyond the Ugandan boarders, a big achievement for her brand.

It was really a good experience working with Charly na Nina. This duo is really amazing and known in East Africa and other parts of the world. I got to spread my wings beyond Uganda and that’s a huge achievement for me.

Dance Mamweta has been using his talent as a dancer to spread good and positive vibes for over six years. She also hopes to continue using her dance classes to help people stay fit and happy!