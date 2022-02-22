Shot in Uganda, Charly na Nina’s visuals for their new song dubbed “Lavender” are pleasing to the eye.

Speaking to Mbu.ug, Rwandan music duo Charly na Nina revealed how the song is about “Lavender” – a beautiful purple flower that symbolises love.

“It’s a love song. Lavender is a beautiful purple flower…such a lovely song,” Nina told MBU.

The audio was produced by Element and it’s a smooth flow for the duo, the type of music their fans will easily relate to.

On the video, Charly na Nina used the services of Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke who directed the video to give it the unique touch.

It features the talented Dance Mamweta whose choreography; Kinyarwanda dance fused with urban dances, spices up the visuals.

The duo promises that this year, they will be releasing more music than in the past few years and the fans must be ready for the music wave coming their way.

Take a gaze at the ‘Lavender’ visuals below: