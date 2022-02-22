Rahmah Pinky has finally released the tracklist of her first album under Team No Sleep dubbed “Seven Teen”.

Rahmah Nanyanzi a.k.a Pinky was recruited by Jeff Kiwa last year after falling out with Sheebah Karungi with whom he had made magic since 2013.

Pinky has since released two songs; “Superstar”, and the latest “Walwaawo”. Both songs have received relatively good airplay for a new artist.

On Tuesday 22nd February, 2022, the TNS singer dropped her 6-track album dubbed “Seven Teen”.

It features music written by Sama Sojah, Khalifa Aganaga, Dokta Brain, and Zigi Music.

The songs on the album were produced by Bushigntone, Nessim, Chemical Beatz, B.i.t, and Wani.

Jose Chameleone, Michael Ouma, HerbertSkillz, Anel Tunes, Diamond Oscar, among other contributed to the music on the album as well.

Pinky is charged up to give her growing fanbase the music that they yearn for and the album is already available on different music streaming platforms.