Media personalities Ssuuna Ben and Mbaziira Tonny are to be grilled by security operatives for violating rules that govern events hosting.

The two are to face the Police disciplinary committee for bringing business to a standstill and pararizing traffic flow in the areas of Bulenga where they held their epic concert over the weekend.

Based on the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the Police officers who were in charge of controlling the event and issuing stringent guidelines that the duo had to follow are already behind bars.

Fred Enanga spoke about the duo’s charges while speaking to Dembe FM radio

He revealed how the two will soon be summoned to appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

We shall feed you with more details as they emerge.