Dianah Nabatanzi had no kind words as she reacted towards a fan’s comment asking her to stop playing games and get married ASAP.

BBS Telefayina presenter Dianah Nabatanzi has had a fair share of heartbreaks and failed relationships, the most recent one being the bitter split with Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa.

Her fans, critics, and haters have always taunted her on social media, bringing up her bad past each time she tries to pick up the pieces and move on with her life.

On one of her recent Facebook posts, a fan identified as Ivan Dearly left a comment urging Nabatanzi to get serious with her love life.

Ivan asked the usually jolly Nabatanzi to stop playing games, find a man, and get married as soon as possible.

Her reply will leave you speechless as she hurled all sorts of insults at the fan, telling him to take his advice to his mother.

She also asked other social media users to quit the mentality of forcing celebrities to get married and focus on bettering their lives.

Kigambe nnyoko nze ndimukowu (tell that to your mother, I am very fed up). Because you have a miserable life so you think everyone should be miserable! People like you with such a mentality of forcing every celebrity on social media to marry yet no one in your clan has ever had an introduction certificate! Stay in your lane and focus on how to better your life coz am too busy focusing on mine! Dianah Nabatanzi

Ouch! Dianah Nabatanzi is not the first celebrity to react quite harshly to netizens asking her to find a man.

Irene Ntale, Winnie Nwagi, among others have also reacted similarly in the past. Must be such a sour pill to swallow lately.