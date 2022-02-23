Ugandan born producer, Kiirya Beats, and Yung Baller are tipped to be the next big African acts with the right promotions being put in place.

The rise of Afrobeat overtime has been so beautiful to watch as it has given rise to beautiful sound fusions, collaborations and synergy.

One of such synergy is note with popular Kampala born Ugandan producer, Kiirya Beats, who has over the years perfected his sound structuring and engineering skills.

With songs spanning from 2019 till date, he has shown the growth and versatility of this music genious.

Yung Baller

He recently teamed up with Sierra Leonean music act “Yung Baller” on an Afrobeat project that is set to impact the African music scene across East and West Africa.

Audiomack’s Nigerian Ambassador and Head of Operations of Nextstep Music (one of Africa’s leading digital music promotion agency) Ekemini Obop (Fizzy) had this to say;

“The work synergy between Kiirya and Yung Baller is one other African acts would be jealous of and I believe that with the right promotions being put in place, we will most definitely make a huge impact in the global music scene pushing Afrobeats to the world.”

He quipped that the work synergy mastermind by Ugandan based producer Kiirya and Yung Baller is most definitely a good step to solidifying music relationships across Africa as he mentioned both creatives to be the ones to look out in the coming weeks.