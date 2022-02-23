Having successfully gathered a mammoth crowd at his recently concluded show in Bulenga, renowned media personality Ssuuna Ben believes he is better than several local artistes and deejays at pulking huge crowds.

The celebrated deejay also known as “Binyanyanya” paralysed traffic flow and brought businesses in Bulenga to a standstill around Joggies where he entertained several of his fans at a full-packed venue.

Following his huge success at the venue, Ssuuna Ben bragged about being a fans favourite and a better stage performer than over 19 top Ugandan artistes.

He went on to dare artistes and the self-styled ‘urban deejays’ to battle him if they think they can match his stage performance and crowd pulling tactics.

Ssuuna Ben made the braggart remarks during an interview on Urban TV as he spoke about his success.

He maintained that he has been pulling huge crowds for a long time even when media was not giving him the much needed attention.