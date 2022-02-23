Produced by Nessim, Tuff B and Vivian Tendo’s new collaboration, “Hello”, will leave goosebumps on your body. Listen with caution!

Having left Route Entertainment a few months ago after a bitter row with Yese Oman Rafiki, Vivian Tendo is looking forward to refinding her form in the industry.

A couple of the songs she has released recently have not exactly lived to the mark she set a couple of years ago but her talent is still a thing that excites music lovers.

She hit studio with a proven vocalist, Tuff B, and together they recorded a love ballard dubbed “Hello”.

Hello is a song you could dedicate to your loved one as it relates with situations often experienced between couples.

Known for his versatility, Tuff B opts for a laid back tone at the start of this new project, slowly raising the tempo as the song unfolds farther.

His vocals compliment Vivian Tendo’s smooth voice as they both follow the easy flowing beats to create such a lovely tune.

The artistes appreciate the things that their lovers have done for them and urge them never to stop loving them.

According to Tuff B, the visuals for this song are in the pipeline and should be dropping soon. First, however, listen to the audio below: