Kenyan stand-up comedian Eric Omondi confessed having a strong attraction to former Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Samali Karungi.

The renowned comedian who recently turn 40-years-old opened up about his affection for the self-styled Swagg Mama while speaking in an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show.

Eric Omondi revealed that he crushes on Sheebah after he was asked to mention a Ugandan female celebrity he would love to date.

Without hesitation, Eric Omondi replied by singing one of his Sheebah’s song ‘Go Down Low’ stating that she is the female artist he would date from Uganda.

He said that he loves the former TNS singer’s personality, confidence, beauty, and the fact that she is amazing and it melts his heart.

Eric Omondi added that he would also walk down the aisle with Sheebah if chance avails.