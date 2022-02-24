A look at how Humphrey Nabimanya is fast changing the film industry ahead of the anticipated series, ‘Kyaddala 2’, which will be premiered later today at Mestil Hotel.

Humphrey Nabimanya made his mark at a really young age when he started up an NGO, Reach A Hand Uganda that is currently rated among the best NGOs globally.

Reach A Hand, Uganda – a youth serving non-profit organisation based in Uganda – focuses on youth empowerment programs with an emphasis on, Sexual Reproductive Health Rights of young people aged between 12–24 years including HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention.

Nabimanya has always been very artistically creative, running the NGO while venturing into art at the same time.

Today, Nabimanya uses art to tell a story of what a Ugandan youth exactly goes through before hitting adulthood.

As a lover of knowledge, he is constantly researching. Nourishing his intellect comes like second nature to him and that is a valuable asset that sets him apart.

People so close to him say that he is always consumed by the idea of thinking creatively when it comes to the financial side of film.

When he noticed that there’s a need for creatives and young people to start thinking more about the monetary value of their work other than them focussing on the aesthetics, his love for production was ignited.

He finally made his dream come true with the production of the first film under him dubbed ‘KYADDALA’ – a Ugandan drama television series by Reach a Hand Uganda.

The first season of Kyaddala – regarded the most watched Ugandan movie in this millennial history – was produced by Reach a Hand Uganda. It has 20 episodes as Nabimanaya, the Executive Producer, reveals.

The first episode was a success and when it was finally premiered and it changed much around the Ugandan film industry, setting the film standards high in Uganda.

Other seasoned Actors and Actresses borrowed a leaf and started venturing into such kind of storytelling.

Sources close to Nabimanya state that he yearns to take the film industry to another level globally by investing all the resources around him into the film industry.

Rumor has it that he is also in the kitchen, cooking something big that will completely take over the industry.

“Dealing with the youth has helped me know the life of a young person and what he actually needs to do to make it in life,” Nabimanya notes.

He has single handedly managed to change the mindset of the youth living with HIV that there is more to life than the disease.

Today, Nabimanya is set for the premiere of Kyaddala Season 2 at Mestil Hotel.. Some of the main characters to look out for in this new season include Lucy Bunyenyezi, Allan Toniks, Anita Fabiola, Fauzia Nakiboneka, Boss, and Abaja from Kenya.

According to a few snippets we have managed to look at, ‘Kyaddala’ Season 2 clearly brings out the life challenges people go through, especially the youth. It explains the student – lecturer secret sex relationships (marks for sex), young girls in prostitution, HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, and many social problems the youths face.