Many of you got to know singer Leila Kayondo from the Dream Galz crew that was managed by veteran musician Eddy Yawe before it vanished.

For the achieved success in her music career, Leila Kayondo gives credit to Eddy Yawe for nurturing her music talent during her form six vacation and guding her career till the stage when she decided to go solo.

Inside her, however, was the art of fashion that she did not know about until she picked inspiration from her fellow musicians and friends who always loved her outfits.

As she grew up, she realized that she could seriously venture into the fashion business much better than any other thing.

To seriously consider taking on fashion as a business and full time job, Kayondo reveals that she was inspired mostly by her fellow female artistes who encouraged her to go on since she had the art of fashion within.

She narrates that they would always approach her for some fashion tips and she slowly ventured into the business and started shipping in branded outfits from overseas to serve her customers.

As the saying goes, the rest is now history!

Kayondo maintains that the most important thing she has obtained from the business is making new friends despite a few other challenges encountered.

Watch her narrate her story: