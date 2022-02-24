The Roast and Rhyme festival returns on Sunday 27th February, 2022 with performances from Vinka, Mudra, Ziza Bafana, Elijah Kitaka, among others.

Following two years of lockdown, Ugandans are excited about the return of public events, concerts, and the night party life.

The Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam was the last comcert that happened before the lockdown was imposed in 2020.

It returns to reopen the outdoor festivals on Sunday at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo with the 14th edition of the popular event.

Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya will be headlining the festival alongside Ziza Bafana and Mudra, both of whom kept Ugandans entertained through the lockdown period.

They will be also joined by Elijah Kitaka whose fascinating voice and versatility in different genres like Jazz, Reggae, Ragga, RnB, among others is a much required spice.

“Because we are “outside”, we decided to return bigger and better with a fun-packed day with live reggae ragga vibes, games, meat roasting and cold Bell Lager by the lakeside,” noted a representative from the organisers.

She added, “We shall also have different meat vending stalls manned by certified chefs and grill masters with a variety of meat and Bell na Nyama combos to overall deliver those Mpola Enjoyments.”

Tickets are still on sale online via https://mticket.252.co.ug and at different outlets at Shs100k.