Former GoodLyfe crew singer Diamond Oscar believes that the yard stick that can best be used to measure the success of a concert is the number of revellers that turn up.

He notes that announcing a concert and revellers turn up is no easy feat for any artist in the music industry because it means that people love you enough to show their support with their presence.

He is also of the thought that the charges at the entrance do not reflect or give a clear picture about the show being successful.

Read Also: Diamond Oscar ventures in poultry farming, rearing rabbits as a way of survival

Diamond Oscar respects all revelers thay hear the adverts, spare their little earnings, and decide to dress up and show face at events to support their artists.

A successful show is not measured by how much money is charged as an entrance fee, but rather, by the number of people that take time to prepare, dress up, and turn up for the concert. Diamond Oscar