Uganda’s sensational duo Kataleya and Kandle take a dip into the trending South African Amapiano music style on new song dubbed ‘Kyolina’.

After just a few months in the industry, Theron Music duo Kataleya and Kandle have already won over several music lovers’ hearts with their music.

Their songs Do Me, Tonnafuya, and Muzibe wa Love are already soaring on many online music streaming platforms, with Do Me having already transformed into a big banger.

They’re into fashion and lifestyle, something which has won them a huge following of female fans across the country.

Read Also: Kataleya and Kandle win first award at Patiwan Stars Awards

They have also kept their followers on social media engaged with numerous dance challenges shared on TikTok.

Recorded from Lituation Booth, Bukoto, Kyolina is a beautiful Amapiano song on which the duo urges the listeners to show off their talent and skills.

Amapiano has already dominated the music space on the African continent and a few Ugandan artistes have already tried it out.

Kataleya and Kandle’s song, however, gives you the thrill and vibe to get you on your feet and shake your body. Take a listen to the song below: