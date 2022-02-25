Singer Ava Peace fuses oldskool with urban dancehall on her new jam titled ‘Kibooko’ and the visuals are quite an eyeful.

Ava Peace, real name Namugonza Maureen Peace, is a Ugandan Afro-beat, Dancehall and R&B recording artiste.

She rose in the Ugandan music spheres around 2019 and has since dropped songs like Nsitula (feat. Spice Diana, Daddy Andre), Ndiwuwo (feat. Pallaso), Ompunziza, True Love, among others.

She now returns with a brand new tune dubbed “Kibooko” (loosely translated as “Whip”)

Her vocal range and ‘bad gyal’ attitude are unmissable on the new song.

Produced by Don at Makindye-based Axtra Nation studios, Kibooko is a tune that will get you onto your feet once it plays.

she also showcases her other abilities with her dance moves in the eye-catching choreographed moves in the visuals directed by Zyga Phix.

Take a gaze below: