US-based Ugandan female singer Rachel K has released the new visuals to her song titled “Captivating”.

With a myriad of wide-ranging musical and creative influences, the Ugandan female music star Rachel Kiwanuka a.k.a Rachel K, has always forged her own path with her trailblazing sounds and song-writing.

Today, the U.S-based songstress returns with the release of her dreamy love, brand-new single ‘Captivating’ and it’s breath-taking visuals.

Produced by self-reserved Ugandan producer Michael Mugisha alias Michael Fingers (Masters Music) and taking cues from Pop, R&B and Neo Soul sounds, ‘Captivating’ is a mesmerizing marriage of rhythmic, hip-shaking percussion and laid-back sultry vocals that will no doubt ensure that this song is on repeat on the airwaves.

Shot in Kampala, the song’s cinematic clip sees the 35-year-old reconnecting with the talented Ugandan director and videographer Aaronaire to create something simply about the song lyrics.

This exhilarating music video brings back to life the ‘Love-endowed’ Rachel K as she litters her experience for this special man.

I see your fingers play that board; I feel them run across my soul. The way you tilt your head makes me weak, because I feel the way that you feel. Rachel K in “Captivating”

Ahead of the release, based in the U.S, Rachel K shares:

Basically the song ‘Captivating’ was inspired by a real-life story sparked from one of my guitar sessions, from my experience. It represents one of those moments when you are caught up in emotions, you think you are in love with this one particular person. It can also be about anything like; nature, love, inspirational, it depends on the situation. Rachel K

The romance-themed track is not a reflection of a comeback, but instead the real Rachel K, a unique vocal queen not one who has been trying-out a number of other music styles as witnessed in some of her recent projects.

The songbird expounds, “Uganda is influencing you to do what it wants especially the hitting and trends, not what you want.

“I was all over the music styles but I had reserved Captivating for myself somewhere. Waking up one day, I felt enough was enough, people needed to hear the song, people need to hear who Rachel K is, the vocalist, the songstress, the person that sings.”

With the promise of more new music from now-on, Rachel K’s fans are guaranteed her invigorating, one of a kind forthcoming 5track-man EP.