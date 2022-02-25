On his list dubbed ‘Big Boys’, Ugandan rapper Gravity Omutujju mentions the top local male artistes including Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool.

In a way to promote his forthcoming music project dubbed ‘Big Boys’, Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju released the artwork for the project on social media.

On the artwork are some of the most celebrated singers but his nemesis, one of the best local HipHop artistes of all-time, Navio, is missing.

On his Instagram post, Gravity says that the artistes missing on the list are not ‘big boys’ in the industry and hence need to work harder.

If your male artist isn’t on this poster, believe it or not he is not a “BIG BOY” in the UGANDAN music industry. Just advise him to work more harder because he still has a long way to go. Gravity Omutujju

Gravity puts himself first on the list followed by Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Weasel, King Saha, Eddy Kenzo, Fik Fameica, Pallaso, Ziza Bafana, and David Lutalo.

Just like the controversial annual ‘Bebe Cool list’, Gravity’s list has already started raising dust as fans of the missing singers question why they are missing.

Other fans, however, have already approved the list and want the rapper to go ahead and release a similar list for the best female singers.