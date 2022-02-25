Former Rubaga South lawmaker Hon. Kato Lubwama claims that the day he will breathe his last must be made as a public holiday by force.

The veteran drama director and actor predicted that he might pass on while in his 70s after Kasuku asked him why he still feasts on fast foods.

Kasuku noted that, at his age, Kato Lubwama deserves to eat vegetables as recommended by medical doctors rather than eating fast foods in order to live longer.

Kato Lubwama replied noting that he knows the day he will breathe his last. He also asked Kasuku whether those who feed as recommended by doctors don’t die.

I know when I will die and I know the day . So, I will die in my 70s because I may not make 80 years. That day will come and you will witness it. The day I will pass on will be a announced as a public holiday by force. From the day I’II die till am laid to rest all shall be made public holidays. I will torment you worse than the late Paul Kafeero because I have never seen a corps torment people like him. Kato Lubwama