After her monster hit song ‘Thank God’, Vinka is back with another groovy song ‘Fimbo’ in which she songs about the “whip of love”.

Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka has mastered the art of dropping hit songs anytime she wants and Fimbo seems headed that way toom

She fuses a couple of languages including Swahili, English, and Luganda and cleverly adds the Kassav’s Ou Lè melody to complete the Zouk feel in the song written by Yese Oman Rafiki.

The song produced by Eli Arkhis possesses that groovy sound in which Vinka comfortably places her unique voice.

It also suits the singer’s music style as she shifts through the lyrics in an enjoyably playful manner to create a good vibe song.

The visuals were shot in a cinematic setting as directed by the talented Marvin Musoke who uses his great lighting skills to perfection.

Take a gaze at the video below: