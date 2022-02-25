Tuff B, real name Robert Ssekide, and Vivian Tendo have sparked off rumors that they might be dating following photos that went viral online.

Singer Tuff B and Vivian Tendo hit studio and recorded a new collaboration, a love ballard titled “Hello”.

The song is slowly rising on the playlists as the anticipated visuals to the song await release.

In photos that were released on Tuff B’s social media pages, the Dolphin Foundation singer is seen getting cozy while on a Safari trip with Vivian.

In one of the photos, the father of one passionately kisses the former Route Entertainment singer on the forehead.

It’s this photo that has caused a stir online with most netizens claiming that the two must have “chewed” each other.

The unconfirmed details we have gathered, however, reveal that the photos were taken during the video shoot for their song.

The chemistry on the pair’s faces and that romantic kiss, however, cannot be explained. Both are single, as far as we know.