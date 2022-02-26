Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show panelist Edward Ssendi is grateful to God for having been blessed with a second chance to live.

This is after the renowned music critic and events organizer survived a nasty accident when a car in which he was traveling was involved in a head on collision.

The accident happened at around 5am early on Saturday morning just a few meters away from his home.

The accident happened as he was returning from Club Guvnor where he had spent the night out with friends.

Luckily, Ssendi did not sustain any serious injuries and he is alive and kicking.