Since Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan unveiled GK Choppa as her new boyfriend to the public, many have been wondering how the two linked up.

The pair’s relationship has faced a lot of criticism from the public with many saying that it will not last long enough.

Just a few days ago, Zari came out and told the nation that she doesn’t care whether her relationship ends in tears.

Speaking to journalists at Pearl of Africa hotel on Friday, Zari Hassan reveaked how she met GK Choppa in South Africa after almost four years of him sweet-talking her.

She explained that during the four years of trying to convince her, GK Choppa always sent her gifts but she often turned down his offers.

Fortunately, after a long while, they met in South Africa and their bond started growing.