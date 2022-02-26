South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has revealed why she doesn’t fear sharing her bikini photos online.

The mother of five disclosed that those who criticise her should mind their own business as we are living in a free and open world.

She further noted that people should not expect her to go to a swimming pool while clad in long outfits.

Zari also maintained her stand stressing that those who don’t like seeing her bikini photos should block her or find another way of not viewing her content.

I don’t see any problem with posting my bikini photos on social media because I go to a swimming pool, don’t expect me to deck on shirts while there. This is a 21st century. Zari Hassan