Singer Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman Manrick has distanced himself from rumors suggesting he used to have coitus with Sheilah Carol Gashumba when she was still an item with Marcus Ali Lwanga alias God’s Plan.

The ‘Ebango’ fame singer poured cold water on the allegations recently brought up by God’s Plan through his Snapchat account on Valentine’s Day as he disclosed how Rickman used to feast on his food, drinks, and chill at his crib.

In doing all that, God’s Plan didn’t know that Rickman was picking interest in Sheilah, only for their relationship to end and Rickman immediately hooking up with her.

While speaking to Galaxy FM in an interview, Rickman denied all the rumors concerning sleeping with Sheilah Gashumba when she was still dating God’s Plan.

Is it true that you were smashing Sheilah Gashumba even when she was still with God’s Plan? Galaxy Fm

He maintained that during that period, they were just only friends and no much.