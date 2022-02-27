With their amazing performances, Victor Ruz, Wembly Mo, Jowy Landa, and The Baninas entertained students of Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School.

The weekend was fun packed with lots hype as stars rocked the Hi Skool Kiromo on Saturday 27th March at Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School.

The judges team consisting of Siama Belle, CEO Tifa, Tasha, and Nicolet crowned Diana Nampijja Kisakye having showcased her creativity and modelling skills.

Several other students as well exposed their talents in different fields and aspects.

Victor Ruz, Banina, Jowy Landa, Wembly Mo, City Don, Kapeke, Andrew Keyz, Haki and Lupi, among others entertained the students as well.

The event hosted by MC Ollo is a mental health campaign with a major aim to combatt negative effects of Covid-19 on school goers.

Hi Skool Kiromo is an Ollo Experience by Ouma Marketing Agency which happens in series every weekend at different schools.