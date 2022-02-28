King of soul music Maurice Kirya alerts his followers to beware after losing his widely followed Facebook page to hackers.

The singer shared the unfortunate news of losing his social media handle to hackers via his Instagram on Sunday.

He wrote alerting his followers not to trust and believe in what they come across on his Facebook account.

My Facebook got Hacked, the hackers are posting disgusting things and political propagandas, they are taking advantage of my big number of followers to promote distraction, we’ve contacted Facebook but the page is currently in review by Facebook. I apologise for any insensitive posts that you might see on there. As we work hard to rectify this disgusting act, please share this with some of your friends who you know follow me on Facebook so that they are aware my current posts don’t represent me in anyway. Maurice Kirya

See more

Read Also: 5 Questions: Maurice Kirya Weighs In On Legalities In MC Casmir Scandal

While scrolling through his Facebook at the moment, you will come across funny videos and posts shared by the hackers.

However, he is working tirelessly around the clock with his team to retrieve his account.

In the past few months, we have seen several celebrities social media handles hacked including Bruno K, Fik Fameica, Pallaso, among others.