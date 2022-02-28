Events host and hype man MC Africa has apologized for his sectarian statements that he made recently.

MC Africa issued his apology following the backlash he received from his followers based on a viral TikTok video in which he was heard saying that Uganda belongs to only the westerners.

In the video, MC Africa claims that those who don’t know how to speak Runyankole are to face it rough.

He issued his apology through his Twitter account pleading to be forgiven and that he did not intend to hurt any one.

He further claimed that he will never repeat such a mistake again having learned how dangerous it is to the nation.

My sincere apologizes to each of you out there who could have been hurt by the tribalism taunts in the circulating video. Am really sorry and I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. MC Africa