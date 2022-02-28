On 27th February, 2022, revelers thronged Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo for the 14th edition of the popular Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival.

By midday, the venue had been opened for partiers to flock in and get the thrill of Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments.

The performances were kicked off by Elijah Kitaka before the likes of Kenneth Mugabi, Ziza Bafana, Vinka, Mudra, DJ Alisha, Selector Jay, among others hit the stage.

There were a couple of celebrities who also turned up to just have a good time but ended up feeling the vibe and stepping on stage for a short performance including Winnie Nwagi and Jose Chameleone.

