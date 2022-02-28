Comedian Okello Okello took a leap of faith in staging the ‘Silent Comedy’ show on Friday and it sold out at National Theater.

Since we were allowed to be outside, there has been a scramble by artists to make sure they recover from all the debts of 2020 and 2021. One of the wise artists was Okello Okello who took a leap of faith to make sure his Silent Comedy show returns ASAP.

Before the world came to a standstill, Okello Okello had started building a loyal group of followers for his silent Comedy show. The silent Comedy Show introduced a new way for revellers to enjoy comedy via headsets that gives that outdoor feeling of the silent disco.

The last edition was held at Theatre Labonita as the crowds started to grow but the comeback show was held at National Theater.

The heavy downpour on Friday evening, however, might have worried Okello Okello because only a handful of revellers had turned up for the show by 7 pm.

Somehow, by 8 pm, the theatre was filling up with some revellers even choosing to sit in crowds just to make sure they don’t miss out on the action.

The Silent Comedy Show is a family show with clean content from everyone who performed that night.

The host of the night, Okello Okello, opened the performances and to no surprise, most of the content was from the lockdown – and very catchy.

The acts of the night included Kash Owakabi from Gulu, Optional Allan, Davis Ntambazi (with a violin), Cotilda, Dr Hillary and Napoleon Ehmah.

The best cheer for the night was reserved for Optional Allan and Dr Hillary who were on point with their delivery.

Davis with his violin also got the national theatre warm on a very cold night.

The quarterly show will return in April with another experience. Take a gaze at some of the photos below: