NTV Uganda’s Lynda Uwamahoro, commonly known as Lynda Ddane, gave the very best of her emceeing prowess at Soroti playground in Soroti city over the weekend

The event that pulled mammoth crowds was graced by many of the NTV fans and well wishers. Artists from Teso as well turned up to represent their region.

The weekend was characterised by a lively atmosphere as fans reveled in the opportunity of partying with their favorite NTV superstars.

The Back To Work concert, as it was themed, was an initiative by the Government of Uganda to showcase musical talents from all regions of the country.

Clad in a beautiful black jumpsuit, the Queen of Happiness stepped on stage at exactly 10:00pm to usher in the NTV Dance Party show.

Alongside her colleagues Crysto Panda, Kheem GK and DJ Gaddafi, they sent the crowd into a mood of amazement having finally set their eyes on the celebrities they’ve always watched on TV.

A three hour performance saw Lynda turn up the vibes of the revellers who sang and danced along throughout.

Lynda also won herself a handsome man from Teso region, leaving many wishing they were him.