Having dropped his latest track dubbed “Hosanna”, UK-based Ugandan singer John S has vowed to release more music projects this year.

John S, real name John Ssengendo, is a Ugandan upcoming gospel artist based in the United Kingdom.

His music style is inspired by Country music.

In his music, John S delivers the message of God to his audience in a unique style that captures the attention of both the young and old.

He oozes versatility in preaching the God’s message through dancehall tracks as seen in his new single, “Hossana”.

Hossana is a song praising God. The visuals were filmed by London’s leading film Director VjOj at First Choice Filmz.

Already on the major online streaming platforms like iTunes and Spotify, the song is slowly finding its way to gospel music lovers’ playlists.

Speaking to MBU, John S noted that the new song is just the start as he promised to release more music this year for his growing fan base.