Singer Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka has totally trashed claims of hiring bouncers to give her protection during concerts and public appearances.

The mother of one disregarded the claims after she came across a tweet that seemed to mock one of her team members.

In the photo shared, Vinka was being accompanied by two of his managers while preparing for a concert in Gulu.

The post was captioned with the wordings, “Looks like Vinka official bouncer also needs protection.”

Read Also: Vinka fuses different styles on new song ‘Fimbo’ | VIDEO

Having landed on the tweet, she responded by clearing the air of how two gentlemen are not her bouncers.

She maintained that they are part of her team before asking the admin of the page to stop spreading falsehoods.

NOP! THAT’S MY TEAM, MWEWUZEKO. Vinka

A couple of local stars including Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, among others have in recent times hired bouncers for protection.