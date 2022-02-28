Opening up the series of events as 2022 unfolds further, Roast and Rhyme continued to impress with classy organisation, sound, tight security – such a worthy experience.

The 14th edition of the Roast and Rhyme festival happened on Sunday at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo courtesy of Bell Lager, Mpola Enjoyments.

Kenneth Mugabi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, Ziza Bafana, Mudra, among others gave spirited performances which ran from around 4pm to 8pm.

Read Also: What You Need To Know About Roast and Rhyme 14th Edition

The live band, nyama choma, cookouts, board games, coupled with tight security, gave such a classy feel and a wonderful experience altogether.

For a festival where one had to fork out Shs100k to access the venue, the experience was worth the billing.

There was also an after party at the dome built by Swangz Avenue where partiers enjoyed themselves till late with DJ Alisha, Selector Jay, among others spinning the wheels.

After such a while under lockdown, we can agree that the massive turn up at the festival was the true mark of the return of enjoyments.