Konde Gang and Fresh Gang unite as Harmonize and Fik Fameica collaborate on a new song titled “Champino”.

Shafiq Walukagga, popularly known as Fik Fameica, has won his spot at the table of men in the Ugandan music industry.

Similarly, Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, has made his mark in Tanzania with several hit songs and awards won over the years.

Together, the music maestros try out the trending South African Amapiano music style on “Champino”.

Read Also: This guy is the future – George the Poet endorses Fik Fameica

While listening to Champino for the first time, you can’t miss the good vibes that rub off the flow of the song and how both artistes fused their music styles to create a good jam.

The visuals shot in Tanzania as directed by the talented Sasha Vybz show the rich and happy lifestyle of a champion which is the message in the song.

The beautiful ladies, fast cars, boat cruise, money, bling, and the choreography will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Take a gaze below: