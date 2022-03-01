After quite a while at loggerheads, media personality Zahara Totto and socialite Zari Hassan seem to have put their differences in the past.

Zari Hassan a.k.a Zari the Bosslady was in town over the weekend having arrived on Friday ahead of a pool party event she was booked to host.

The South Africa based socialite, influencer, and business woman found time within her tight schedule to visit a few hangouts to party.

While at the Sheilah Gashumba hosted Choplife Sundays event at La Paroni’s, Zari Hassan and Zahara Totto crossed paths through a mutual friend Eddy Cheune.

The two divas, despite having had a bitter relations in the past, hugged and took photos together, with huge smiles on their faces.

Netizens believe it was a mark of the end of their rivalry as Zahara Totto quickly shared the photos across her social media platforms in excitement.

Zari, who flew out of Uganda for S.A on Monday, has not been happy about how Zahara often attacks and body shames her during her TV shows.

We guess the hatched is now buried and the two are now good friends!