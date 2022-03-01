Dembe FM’s Twezimbe presenter Hajji Shafiq Kayima called out singer Grace Khan for misbehaving during a concert at Tavern Woods in Kabusu over the weekend.

The Dembe FM presenter who had no kind words for Grace Khan during his morning show, boldly told the singer to always respect people and stage managers she comes across at events.

Hajji Kayima alleged that Grace Khan hurled several insults towards the stage managers at Spark TV’s show in Kabusu.

He said that the forgettable experience happened as Grace tried to force her way onto stage at an event where she was not even booked to perform.

Grace Khan’s behaviour was blamed on alcohol and other toxic substances, something that left Hajji Kayima with a sour taste in the mouth.

During the show, the furious Kayima openly said Grace Khan should be humble because she has not added anythimg to the Ugandan music industry to start behaving funnily.