Musician-turned-actress Evelyn Lagu, real name Evelyn Nakabira, opened up about the worst childhood behavior that she often got punished for.

Speaking in an interview, Evelyn Lagu stressed that while growing up, she usually got punished for wetting her bed.

The mother of one added that she wetted her bed through her early age till when she finished her secondary school education in form 6.

One of the worst vices that I usually got punished for as I grew up was wetting my bed. I wetted my bed till I finished senior six. Evelyn Lagu

Her revelation left several of her fans wondering how someone can finish their secondary education while still wetting the bed.

Lagu also shared a brief story about her love for music, narrating how she used to always hop onto the sound drive vehicles during her younger years.

She says she did all that because she never had entrance fees to attend the concerts and would always find her fun in that.