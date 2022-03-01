MTN Group today unveiled its evolved visual identity, articulating the context behind the logo many have seen since 16 February 2022.

It is just the second brand overhaul since the Group was founded in 1994. Back in 2004, the changes made to the brand resulted in MTN taking ownership of the colour yellow that is now synonymous with MTN.

Importantly, it also helped to elevate the brand to where it is today, recognised as the most valuable in Africa.

The brand is an extension and visual representation of the Group’s refreshed strategy, dubbed Ambition 2025 and premised on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Through the delivery of this strategy, MTN aims to accelerate growth bybuilding the largest and most valuable business platforms and driving its industry-leading connectivity operations.

“Africa is a continent with enormous opportunity and energy,” says MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. “We want to play our part in harnessing her potential and supporting her progress by driving digital and financial inclusion. It is a well-known fact that the youth are central to achieving this potential. Whilst we remain focused on all our customers and stakeholders, our brand evolution demonstrates an enhanced focus on the youth.”

The new brand identity is modern, simple, bold, and digitally dynamic. It kicks off with a provocative and simple question, “What are we doing today?” With a clear and concise brand strategy that Opportunity + Energy = Progress, MTN understands that to truly unlock the full benefits and potential of the digital world, people require a combination of drive, progressive thinking, and the right tools.

This rebrand highlights MTN’s commitment to continuously evolve and explore innovative initiatives that provide value to all our stakeholders.

A pioneer of progress from the beginning, MTN looks to drive this progress further through action and doing. In delivering its vision, MTN aims to drive a positive shift in Africa and harness the continent’s boundless opportunity.

“Africa is never still. True progress can only be realised by ‘doing’,” says Bernice Samuels, MTN Group Executive for Marketing. “It is off this insight that we launch our newpositioning by challenging, celebrating and providing tools for doers because when individuals, communities and countriesprogress, so does Africa.”