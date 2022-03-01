Vinka, while performing at the Roast and Rhyme 14th Edition on Sunday, hinted on holding her own concert this year.

‘Five Years of Vinka’ wouldn’t be a bad name for a concert to celebrate Swangz Avenue star Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka’s overwhelming achievements in such a short while.

Formerly part of Irene Ntale’s management, Veronica Luggya decided to take matters in her own hand and become a musician in 2017.

She signed a record deal under stage name Vinka in Febuary 2017 and her very first song “Level” dropped that same year before “Stylo” – a collabo with her former boss Ntale.

Five years later, Vinka is a household music brand, a constant hitmaker, and award winner on top of winning over several music fans across the world.

She also signed a recording deal with Sony Music Africa in 2019!

While performing at the Roast and Rhyme 14th Edition on Sunday 27th February, 2022, at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, the mother of one hinted on holding her own concert.

The Fimbo singer wants to celebrate her five years of achievement together with her fans someday this year.

I’ve been seeing my fellow artistes doing this show and I’m like “Oh, when am I gonna do this show? I think am not yet ready for this show” but here we are today. I feel like this is Five Years of Vinka. I just want us to turn up together, are you guys ready? Vinka

She, however, left much doubt in the concert really happening when she let her skepticism speak saying the fans could cause her the trouble of a flopped concert.

Is it too soon? Perfect timing? Can it go on and happen? All these are questions only time will answer.

Vinka’s label mate Winnie Nwagi is yet to hold a comcert despite spending more time at the industrial area based record label.

We shall wait to see how this develops further!