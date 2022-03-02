Singer Carol Nantongo ruled out any possibility of a romantic relationship with NTV’s Dagy Nyce saying she loves him but only as a friend.

For more than a year, the gossip stores have had it that singer Carol Nantongo and Dagy Nyce are a strong and inseparable couple.

The rumors which were intensified with photos of Carol Nantongo wearing Dagy Nyce’s shirt graduated further when he appeared in her 2021 music video for the song “Ensonga”.

They have since been seen together on several occasions, hanging out and having fun as two grownups without a single care to give.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Carol Nantongo was asked to comment on her relationship with Dagy Nyce.

In her reply, Nantongo completely erased the narrative that there is a romantic relationship.

She acknowledged being aware that Dagy Nyce loves her but maintained that they are only good friends.