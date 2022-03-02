Singer Diamond Oscar lost his cool and yelled at a deejay for mistakenly calling him ‘Diamond Platnumz’ during a mini concert recently.

The veteran singer yelled at the deejay beofre removing his shirt while telling him never to call him ‘Diamond Platnumz’ again.

According to Oscar that was a sign of disrespect towards him and the DJ disrespected the entire local music industry.

He assured the deejay of how he is the ‘Original Diamond’, the Bling Bling Master. He also asked local events hosts to stop undermining local talent by lifting and praising artistes from abroad.

Read Also: A Successful Concert is Measured By The Crowds – Diamond Oscar

You don’t respect me and you want me to give you respect? I am Diamond Oscar. I am Bling Bling Master. Don’t call me Diamond Platnumz. I am Diamond Oscar. Diamond Oscar

After performing on stage, when asked why he reacted that way, he said that he was trying to show him how much he has invested in his body.

He bragged that he has so far invested more than Shs25m in his body just like many international artistes who invest millions of dollars in inking tattoos on their bodies.